UPDATE 1-Freeport says Plains offer is "best and final"

UPDATE 3-China's Shandong in advanced talks to buy half of Barrick's Veladero mine: sources

TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.