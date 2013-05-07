Plains holders should vote against Freeport deal -proxy firm ISS

May 7 Proxy advisory firm ISS said Plains Exploration & Production Co shareholders should vote against the proposed takeover of the oil and gas company by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, arguing that the mining company's more than $6 billion bid is too low.

"Even at the announcement day valuation of $49.55, the transaction would offer little or no takeover premium to the current stand-alone value," ISS said in its report. "The decline in FCX shares, which has eroded the market value of the merger consideration to just $44.53 - below the low end of our valuation range - only exacerbates the dissonance."