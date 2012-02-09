Plains to boost oil lease gathering volumes 100,000 bpd

NEW YORK Feb 9 Plains All American said on Thursday that it expects to increase oil lease gathering volumes by 100,000 barrels per day.

Speaking during the fourth quarter 2011 earnings call, a company spokesman said the growth in the lease gathering was due to production growth in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin regions as well as Western Oklahoma.

Eagle Ford shale formation in south Texas is a fairly new oil play now accessible by new drilling technology, which also is benefiting the Permian Basin, one of the nation's oldest oil fields.