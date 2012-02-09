Plains to boost oil lease gathering volumes 100,000 bpd

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK Feb 9 Plains All American said on Thursday that it expects to increase oil lease gathering volumes by 100,000 barrels per day.
Speaking during the fourth quarter 2011 earnings call, a company spokesman said the growth in the lease gathering was due to production growth in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin regions as well as Western Oklahoma.
Eagle Ford shale formation in south Texas is a fairly new oil play now accessible by new drilling technology, which also is benefiting the Permian Basin, one of the nation's oldest oil fields.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)