公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 9日 星期二

CORRECTED - Plains American to double rail capacity

(Corrects to show doubling rail capacity at St. James not Patoka)

NEW YORK Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) said it plans to double the rail capacity at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.

Company officials spoke about the plans during a second-quarter earnings call.

