UPDATE 1-Plains All American to double rail capacity

* Plains to double rail capacity at 2 terminals
* Patoka and St. James to hold more Bakken, Cushing oil
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP
(PAA.N) said on Thursday it plans to double the rail capacity
at its Patoka, Illinois and St. James, Louisiana terminals.
It gave no figures but at the end of 2010, the company had
1,395 railcars in its system.
There appeared to be overkill in the number of pipeline
projects proposed to carry crude oil out of the Midwest hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, a Plains spokesman said during the company's
second-quarter earnings call.
But in preparation for some of them, he said, Plains was
doubling its rail capacity at Patoka and St. James, a major oil
center on the Louisiana coast.
Patoka is on the Mississippi River and is used as a barging
point by some refiners. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) sends
crude by barge from the Bakken shale region of North Dakota as
well as Canadian oil to its refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)