CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Plains All American to double rail capacity

(Corrects to show doubling rail capacity at St. James not Patoka)

* Plains to double rail capacity at Louisiana terminals

* St. James to hold more Bakken, Cushing oil (Adds details)

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP ( PAA.N ) said on Thursday it plans to double the rail capacity at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.

It gave no figures but at the end of 2010, the company had 1,395 railcars in its system.

There appeared to be overkill in the number of pipeline projects proposed to carry crude oil out of the Midwest hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, a Plains spokesman said during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

But in preparation for some of them, he said, Plains was doubling its capacity St. James, a major oil center on the Louisiana coast.