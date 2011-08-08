CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Plains All American to double rail capacity

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to show doubling rail capacity at St. James not Patoka)
* Plains to double rail capacity at Louisiana terminals
* St. James to hold more Bakken, Cushing oil (Adds details)
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP
(PAA.N) said on Thursday it plans to double the rail capacity
at its St. James, Louisiana terminal.
It gave no figures but at the end of 2010, the company had 1,395 railcars in its system.
There appeared to be overkill in the number of pipeline projects proposed to carry crude oil out of the Midwest hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, a Plains spokesman said during the company's second-quarter earnings call.
But in preparation for some of them, he said, Plains was doubling its capacity St. James, a major oil center on the Louisiana coast.
Patoka is a terminal on on the Mississippi River and is
used as a barging point by some refiners. Marathon Petroleum
Corp (MPC.N) sends crude by barge from the Bakken shale region
of North Dakota as well as Canadian oil to its refinery in
Garyville, Louisiana.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: