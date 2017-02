NEW YORK Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) expects its 187,000 barrel per day Rainbow Pipeline to return to full capacity by the end of the third quarter, the company said on Thursday during its second-quarter conference call.

The northern leg of the pipeline, from Zama in northern Alberta to the Nipisi terminal near Slave lake, ruptured on April 29, spilling 28,000 barrels of oil.

During the second quarter, the average throughput on the pipeline was 70,000 bpd, according to company data.