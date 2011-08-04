UPDATE 1-Plains sees Rainbow pipeline back end Q3

* Plains sees Rainbow back at full rates end third qtr

* Plains recorded $73 million in Q2 for the incident

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) expects its 187,000 barrel per day Rainbow Pipeline to return to full capacity by the end of the third quarter, the company said on Thursday during its second-quarter conference call.

The northern leg of the pipeline, from Zama in northern Alberta to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake, ruptured on April 29, spilling 28,000 barrels of oil.

During the second quarter, the average throughput on the pipeline was 70,000 bpd, according to company data.

The company said it recorded a $72 million charge in the second quarter for the incident. The company expects that insurance will cover $59 million of the cost, leaving the company with a net clean up and remediation cost of $13 million as well as $10 million in lost revenue to the spill and unrelated fires at Slave Lake in May which curtailed operations. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)