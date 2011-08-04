UPDATE 1-Plains sees Rainbow pipeline back end Q3

* Plains sees Rainbow back at full rates end third qtr
* Plains recorded $73 million in Q2 for the incident
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Aug 4 Plains All American Pipeline LP
(PAA.N) expects its 187,000 barrel per day Rainbow Pipeline to
return to full capacity by the end of the third quarter, the
company said on Thursday during its second-quarter conference
call.
The northern leg of the pipeline, from Zama in northern
Alberta to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake, ruptured on
April 29, spilling 28,000 barrels of oil.
During the second quarter, the average throughput on the
pipeline was 70,000 bpd, according to company data.
The company said it recorded a $72 million charge in the
second quarter for the incident. The company expects that
insurance will cover $59 million of the cost, leaving the
company with a net clean up and remediation cost of $13 million
as well as $10 million in lost revenue to the spill and
unrelated fires at Slave Lake in May which curtailed
operations.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley)