UPDATE 2-Plains All American urges SemGroup to defer unit IPO

* Plains All American reiterates bid for SemGroup
* Says planned IPO may reduce SemGroup shareholders' value
Nov 16 Plains All American, which
made an unsolicited $1 billion bid for rival SemGroup
last month, urged Semgroup to defer the IPO of a master limited
partnership unit.
Plains All American reiterated its bid of $24 a share, below
SemGroup's Tuesday close of $28.72 a share.
"We believe SemGroup should defer completion of the Rose
Rock IPO until it has engaged in constructive discussions with
us regarding our proposal," Plain All American said.
Plains All American said SemGroup's planned IPO of Rose Rock
Midstream L.P. may reduce the value available to SemGroup's
shareholders in a sale of the company.
Three days after Plains' proposal in October, SemGroup had
adopted a shareholder rights plan to prevent investors from
amassing a large stake in the company without its consent.
SemGroup and Plains All American shares were trading down
marginally on Wednesday morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)