Plains gets approval to restart Canadian pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 26 Alberta's energy
regulator has approved the restart of Plains All-American
Pipeline LP's (PAA.N) Rainbow oil pipeline, four months after
it ruptured and spilled crude in a wilderness area near a
native community.
The company had to agree to a series of conditions before
being allowed to resume flows on the northern leg of the
187,000 barrel a day line in northern Alberta, including
running the conduit at 75 percent of its maximum operating
pressure, the Energy Resources Conservation Board said.
There is no date confirmed yet for restart.
