UPDATE 1-Plains gets approval to restart Canadian pipeline

* Plains must run line at 75 pct pressure
* Company must also submit monthly reports
* Start-up date yet to be confirmed
(Adds details, background)
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 26 Alberta's energy
regulator has approved the restart of Plains All-American
Pipeline LP's (PAA.N) Rainbow oil pipeline, four months after
it ruptured and spilled crude in a wilderness area near a
native community.
Plains had to agree to a series of conditions before being
allowed to resume flows on the northern leg of the line in
northern Alberta, including running the conduit at 75 percent
of its maximum operating pressure, the Energy Resources
Conservation Board said.
The company must also submit monthly progress reports and
attend meetings with board staff to ensure the requirements are
being met.
There is no date confirmed yet for restart.
The northern leg of the 187,000 barrel a day Rainbow line
runs to the Nipisi terminal near Slave Lake, Alberta, from Zama
in the northwestern part of the province.
In one of the largest oil spills in Alberta over the past
three decades, the pipeline spewed 28,000 barrels of crude into
muskeg and ponds in northern part of the province, about 95 km
(60 miles) northeast of Peace River, forcing producers to cut
production or find alternative ways of getting their oil to
market.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)