Plains plans Tuesday restart for Alberta pipeline

BRIEF-Summit Midstream announces $500 mln public offering of senior notes
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 29 Plains All-American Pipeline LP (PAA.N) plans to restart its Rainbow oil pipeline in Alberta on Tuesday now that it has final regulatory approval after a four-month outage, the company said.
Alberta's energy regulator said last week the company could restart the 187,000 barrel a day pipeline provided it met a number of conditions, including operating the line at 75 percent of its maximum pressure. [ID:nN1E77P15N]
The pipeline has been down since late April, when it ruptured and spilled 28,000 barrels of crude in a wilderness area near a native community.
Plains said flows would be restored gradually over the next week. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Summit Midstream Partners Lp announces $500 million public offering of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Private equity firm Carlyle Group L.P. posted sharply lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after taking losses on a hedge fund business that it has since exited.
Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, as higher demand for Botox and eye treatment Restasis helped offset declines in its older drugs, and the company forecast 2017 revenue above expectations.