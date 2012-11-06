版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 23:56 BJT

Plains controls about 6,000 rail cars for both crude and NGL

NEW YORK Nov 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday that it will control about 6,000 rail cars to carry crude and natural gas liquids to refineries from production areas to refineries and processing plants by the end of 2013.

Speaking on a quarterly earnings call, company executives said Plains expects to have the rail cars about evenly distributed between crude and NGL.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐