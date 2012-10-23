版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 06:23 BJT

New Issue-Plains Exploration sells $3 billion of senior notes

Oct 23 Plains Exploration & Production Co
 sold $3 billion of senior notes in two parts on Tuesday,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $2.25 billion. 
    J.P Morgan, Barclays Capital, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup
and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: PLAINS EXPLORATION
 
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 509 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 6.875 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2023   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/26/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 516 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐