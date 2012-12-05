版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Plains Exploration jumps in premarket after report of possible Freeport acquisitions

NEW YORK Dec 5 Plains Exploration & Production Co : * Jumps 21.2 percent premarket after report of possible Freeport

McMoRan-acquisitions

