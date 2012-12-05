版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Plains Exploration extends gains in premarket on acquisition by Freeport

NEW YORK Dec 5 Plains Exploration & Production Co : * Extends gains in premarket; up 24.2 percent on acquisition by Freeport

