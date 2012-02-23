版本:
UPDATE 1-Plains Exploration swings to 4th-qtr profit

Feb 23 Plains Exploration and Production Co swung to a quarterly profit, helped by higher production at the Eagle Ford in South Texas and Haynesville Shale.

Net profit was $97.7 million, or 69 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $19.5 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $517.5 million.

