UPDATE 1-Plains Exploration Q2 results jump on higher prices, volumes

Aug 4 Plains Exploration & Production's quarterly earnings nearly tripled, beating Wall Street estimates, as higher production and prices spurred sales growth.

Plains Exploration, which owns about a 32.2 percent stake in peer McMoRan Exploration Co , said April-June net income rose to $124.9 million, or 87 cents a share, from $45.4 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.

Leaving out one-time items, it earned 54 cents a share.

Revenue leaped 41 percent to $514.8 million. Plains Exploration's principal operations are in onshore and offshore California, and regions such as the Gulf Coast, the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountains.

Average daily sales volumes at the company, which has a new marketing contract with ConocoPhillips , rose 15 percent to 97.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Analysts had projected earnings of 53 cents, on revenue of $495 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)