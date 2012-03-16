UPDATE 1-Apparent wreckage of Norwegian plane found in Sweden

* Debris on Arctic mountain may be from downed Hercules
* No sign yet of five missing Norwegian officers
* Had been taking part in international military exercise
By Walter Gibbs and Anna Ringstrom
OSLO/STOCKHOLM, March 16 A rescue team
found the likely debris of a missing Norwegian military
transport aircraft in the Arctic near the top of Sweden's
highest mountain on Friday, Swedish officials said.
There was no immediate sign of any survivors among the five
Norwegian officers who had been aboard.
The Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules transport craft
lost contact with air traffic controllers at 1353 GMT on
Thursday in high winds and snow as it took part in a 15-nation
military exercise organised by Norway.
After a frustrating air and ground search by Swedish, Danish
and Norwegian rescue teams, an aircraft crew spotted apparent
wreckage on a glacier just east of 2,100-metre (6,890-foot)
Kebnekaise peak on Friday evening, officials said.
A Swedish ground military unit then made its way to the area
and found pieces of grey-painted metal and objects that looked
like seat upholstery, said Jonas Sundin, spokesman for the
Swedish Joint Rescue Coordination Center.
"The military troops have found some objects that are very
likely from the missing aircraft," he told Reuters. "They are
not 100 percent sure yet, but everything points to it."
The search was complicated by the lack of any signal from
the Hercules' automatic distress beacon as well as snow, poor
visibility and avalanche danger some 150 km (95 miles) north of
the Arctic Circle, officials said.
Early on Friday Swedish rescue helicopters and snowmobiles
had raced to an area south of Kebnekaise where a Norwegian P-3
Orion surveillance plane had detected a "heat signature", but no
wreckage was found.
The Hercules, built in 2010, had been en route to Kiruna,
Sweden, from Evenes air base in northern Norway when it
disappeared. It was taking part in Cold Response, an exercise in
the Norway's High North involving more than 16,000 military
personnel.
The officers were aged 35 to 46.