Lasers hit aircraft in New York, Dallas; one suspect arrested

Nov 12 Dangerous beams from handheld lasers
struck aircraft flying over two U.S. cities on Wednesday night,
with police in New York arresting one man and an investigation
in Dallas continuing.
No injuries were reported in the incidents, which police
said did not appear to be linked to each other.
In New York, a beam hit a Channel 4 news helicopter flying
near the Barclays Center arena in Brooklyn at 5:15 p.m. (2215
GMT) on Wednesday. The pilot alerted LaGuardia Airport's air
traffic control tower staff, which notified a New York Police
Department aviation unit.
Police in the air worked with their colleagues on the ground
to track the suspect to the rear of a building near downtown
Brooklyn, where he was taken into custody, the NYPD said.
Ossieo Silva, 20, was charged with felony and misdemeanor
counts of reckless endangerment.
At Love Field in Dallas on Wednesday night, three planes
reported being hit by a laser beam as they flew at between 3,000
and 4,000 feet, a Federal Aviation Administration official said.
No one was arrested, and there was no harm to the Southwest
Airlines and Virgin America planes and a private
jet.
"Unauthorized laser illumination event (inaudible) miles
southeast of Dallas Love airport, 4,000 feet. Green laser" an
air traffic controller said in a recording played on TV station
WFAA.
