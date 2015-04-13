A global development financier's Silicon Valley foray

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 13
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 San Francisco-based
startup Planet Labs, a company that aims to blanket the skies
with low-cost satellites, has raised nearly $140 million from
investors that include Russian billionaire Yuri Milner and
SpaceX backer Draper Fisher Jurvetson. Now, the company has
raised an additional $20 million from an unlikely contender: the
venture arm of the International Finance Corporation, a
multilateral lending organization that's part of the World Bank.
The IFC describes its mission as "alleviating poverty and
creating opportunity." Generally, that has meant investing in
emerging markets, not the Silicon Valley.
But lately, the Washington, D.C.-based IFC has taken a
broader view of its role, including funding startups it thinks
might eventually benefit poverty-stricken countries, even if the
companies are U.S.-based and have other funding sources.
The Planet Labs investment comes on the heels of the IFC's
$4.5 million investment last year in cloud-connectivity company
Ayla and a $5 million investment in 2013 in online-education
company Coursera, both based in California. Its first Silicon
Valley tech investment was NeoPhotonics, a now publicly
traded networking company the IFC backed in 2006.
"We seek to invest in companies and help them grow into
markets we're interested in," said Nikunj Jinsi, the global head
of IFC's venture team. "It's not like we invest all day long in
Silicon Valley companies." Any profits from the team's
investments are used to fund other IFC projects, a spokeswoman
said.
This fiscal year, the venture group expects to invest more
than $100 million, most of it in the developing world. But to
critics, any investment by the team in Silicon Valley startups
is troubling.
"They should be spending more time and effort finding
investments in developing countries," said Luiz Vieira,
coordinator at the Bretton Woods Project, a nonprofit that
monitors the World Bank. "It's not like capital is challenging
to get in California."
The IFC launched its venture capital work about 10 years
ago, and the team's annual investments have grown rapidly since
then, doubling since 2013. Still, the venture operation
represents only a tiny portion of the IFC's overall investments
in development.
Last year, the IFC invested $17.3 billion of its own
capital, including equity financing and loans, to fund
infrastructure and other development projects in emerging
markets. In addition, it coordinated about $5 billion in
co-investments from other organizations.
But Jinsi argues that companies don't have to be based in
emerging markets to help meet urgent needs there.
"We're getting more aggressive in looking at core technology
markets that have relevance to our underlying markets," he said.
Data provided quickly and cheaply by Planet Labs' satellites
will help address a range of challenges in the developing world,
from crop management to fire risk, he said, creating cascading
benefits to businesses in poorer countries.
The IFC declined to disclose how big an ownership stake it
holds in Planet Labs, and it would not say whether it will
require the company - or other U.S. startups it has invested in
- to meet specific goals that would benefit developing
countries. Planet Labs is already working on initiatives
targeting the developing world, including a partnership with the
Rockefeller Foundation that uses Planet Labs' images to try to
improve ecosystems and crisis response.
Planet Labs' chief executive Will Marshall, a former NASA
scientist, said the IFC investment would help the four-year-old
company find more partners in emerging economies, as well as
give it more credibility.
"They validate us," he said.
Planet Labs is one of several startups aiming to harness
technology that will lead to smaller, less expensive satellites
and allow the deployment large networks of satellites at less
risk and lower cost. The satellites now being launched by the
company are a bit smaller than two cinder blocks.
Planet Labs has successfully launched 73 satellites, with 14
more scheduled to launch today.
Customers use data they acquire from Planet Labs as a
platform on which to build related apps, such as tools to
monitor oil levels, for example, or crop development. Existing
customers include Woolpert, an Ohio-based engineering and design
company, and Geoplex, a Melbourne, Australia-based mapping
company.
In October, Planet Labs lost 26 satellites due for
deployment via Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket, which
exploded into a fireball just after launch in Virginia.
