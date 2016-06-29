Mexico's Planigrupo LATAM fixes IPO price at 19.75 pesos per share

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexican shopping mall operator Planigrupo LATAM set the price of its initial public offering at 19.75 pesos per share, the company said Tuesday, as it seeks to convert holders of its Certificates of Development Capital (CKDs) into shareholders.

Planigrupo LATAM hopes to sell shares worth up to 3.285 billion pesos ($175 million) and is simultaneously offering to buy up CKDs which it issued in 2012. ($1 = 18.8062 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Noe Torres; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)