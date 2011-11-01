UPDATE 1-Plantronics Q2 beats, sees Q3 below Street

* Q2 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.62

* Q2 rev $176.9 mln vs est $174.1 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.74

* Sees Q3 rev $175-$185 mln vs est $196.4 mln

Nov 1 Headset maker Plantronics Inc's quarterly results beat market estimates, boosted by enterprise and emerging market sales growth and margin expansion, but forecast a third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations.

For the third quarter, the company expects an adjusted profit of 60-70 cents a share on sales of $175-$185 million.

Analysts are expecting a profit of 74 cents a share on sales of $196.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income was $27.5 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $25.4 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 67 cents a share.

Sales rose 12 percent to $176.9 million.

The company, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing and Clarity, said revenue of office and contact center products rose 16 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 62 cents a share on sales of $174.1 million.

Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company were trading down about 2 percent at $31.41 after the bell. They closed at $31.98 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)