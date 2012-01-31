UPDATE 1-Plantronics Q3 beats Street

* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.63-$0.68 vs est $0.67

Jan 31 Headset maker Plantronics Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher demand for its office and contact center products.

The company also forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 63 cents to 68 cents a share, on revenue of $175 million to $180 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share, on revenue of $177.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income was $30.9 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $31.6 million, or 64 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, whose brands include Plantronics, Altec Lansing and Clarity, earned 75 cents per share. Revenue rose about a percent to $183.2 million.

Analysts, on average, expected third-quarter earnings of 68 cents per share, on revenue of $182.2 million.

Shares of the Santa Cruz, California-based company closed at $37.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.