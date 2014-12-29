版本:
BRIEF-Plaspak Kimya establishes new unit Plaschem Trading

Dec 29 Plaspak Kimya :

* Establishes subsidiary in Geneva with 100,000 Swiss francs($101,276) capital

* Holds 100 pct stake in established subsidiary Plaschem Trading SA

* Says its unit Plaschem Trading SA starts to operate in 2015

* Sees its unit Plaschem Trading FY 2015 turnover $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9874 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
