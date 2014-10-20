版本:
Chemical company Platform to buy Arysta LifeScience for $3.5 bln

Oct 20 Specialty chemicals company Platform Specialty Products Corp said it will buy rival Arysta LifeScience Ltd from a company backed by private equity firm Permira for about $3.51 billion.

The company said it expects the deal to immediately add to adjusted earnings per share.

The deal is expected to be "highly complementary" to Platform's crop protection businesses.

Arysta is a global provider of agrochemical and biological products. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
