Platinum funds set for inflow after Marikana deaths

By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 31 Platinum-backed exchange-traded
funds are set for their biggest one-month inflow in 18 months in
August after deadly violence at a mine in South Africa, source
of four out of five ounces of the white metal, fuelled fears of
supply constraints.
Production at the Marikana platinum mine, operated by number
three producer Lonmin , remains suspended two
weeks after clashes between unions led to the death of 44
people, including 34 striking miners shot dead by police.
Platinum prices rose 12.7 percent in the seven days
after the outbreak of violence to a 3-1/2-month high of
$1,558.49 an ounce and are currently holding near $1,500.
The four platinum-backed ETF groups monitored by Reuters -
which include funds operated by ETF Securities, Swiss & Global
Asset Management and Zurich Cantonalbank - have between them
added 88,821 ounces of metal to their holdings so far this
month, worth $133.2 million at today's prices.
Most fresh inflows were seen into funds operated by
London-based ETF Securities, Reuters data showed. A fund run by
its U.S. arm has raised its holdings by 58,805 ounces this
month, while its European and Australian funds have added 28,892
ounces.
"While I have a bullish view on the platinum price in the
medium to long term, the near term is more difficult, given that
with demand weak, the call is highly tied to developments in
South Africa," Nick Brooks, head of research at ETF Securities,
said in an interview with Reuters.
"If the supply problems persist, then it is likely that
investors will continue to build their positions. However, it is
a situation that needs to be monitored very closely, and I
suspect the flows could turn quickly once it appears supply is
ready to come back onstream," he added.
Reuters data on global platinum ETF holdings
shows that, discounting the addition of more than 350,000 ounces
of metal from the inclusion of ZKB's fund in the total in early
2011, this month saw the biggest growth in ETF platinum reserves
since late 2010.
ETFs, which issue securities backed by physical stocks of an
asset, have proved a popular way to invest in precious metals
since the start of the financial crisis without investors having
to take delivery.
FALLING DEMAND
Platinum prices are up nearly 8 percent this year, regaining
some ground lost in a 21 percent slump in 2011 linked to falling
demand, chiefly from the European car industry. Platinum,
chiefly used in autocatalysts and also in jewellery, has
outperformed both gold and its sister metal palladium this year.
Despite the immediate impact of the Marikana violence,
analysts say that with demand still weak, unrest in South Africa
will have to result in many more ounces lost to fuel a sustained
increase in prices.
Prior to the unrest, which was estimated to be costing
Lonmin around 2,500 ounces of production a day, banks in Europe
and the United States were predicting a platinum market surplus
of between 100,000 and 400,000 ounces in 2012.
Lonmin is still working to get its operations back on track.
Fewer than 7 percent of its 28,000-strong South African
workforce reported for duty on Thursday, as the platinum
producer held talks with warring unions aimed at cooling
tensions and bringing people back to work.
"We were originally forecasting from July a 120,000 ounce
surplus, which would be two months' worth of Lonmin production,"
Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.
"If this goes on for another month and a half, notionally
you have a much tighter market, particularly if you have the
ETFs buying into it as well."