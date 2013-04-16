Japan's JOGMEC confirms platinum reserves in S.Africa

TOKYO, April 16 Exploratory boring at Japan Oil,
Gas and Metals National Corp's (JOGMEC) platinum group metals
project in South Africa has confirmed the presence of an
estimated total of 315 tonnes of platinum, palladium and gold,
up 54 percent from a preliminary survey last year, the state-run
firm said on Tuesday.
JOGMEC and Canada's Platinum Group Metals Ltd are
jointly running the project in the Waterberg region of northern
South Africa.
JOGMEC can obtain a 37 percent stake in the project if it
pays $3.2 million in inspection costs over four years.
Following is a breakdown of precious metals estimated to be
in the development's area. Figures are in tonnes.
Grade New Estimate Old estimate
Platinum 96 64
Palladium 188 116
Gold 31 25
Total 315 205