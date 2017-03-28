U.S. judge throws out many metals price-fixing claims

| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big
banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring
to suppress platinum and palladium prices.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan dismissed
claims against BASF, Switzerland's UBS Group AG, South
Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd and the London
Platinum and Palladium Fixing Co.
In a 104-page decision in the proposed class-action case,
Woods said dismissal was appropriate because of a lack of proof
these defendants conspired to fix prices, had sufficient ties to
the United States, or both.
The judge also dismissed claims that Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and HSBC Holdings Plc violated the U.S.
antitrust law known as the Sherman Act, saying the plaintiffs
were not "efficient enforcers" of that law.
Woods said the plaintiffs may pursue some price manipulation
claims against Goldman and HSBC under the Commodities Exchange
Act, citing their allegations that the defendants "engaged in
conscious misbehavior or, at least, acted with recklessness."
Merrill Davidoff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, in an email
declined immediate comment, citing a need to review the
decision.
Platinum and palladium are used in catalytic converters to
curb vehicle emissions, and are also used in dentistry and
jewelry.
The U.S. lawsuit is one of many where private plaintiffs
have sought to hold banks and other defendants liable for
rigging interest rates, commodities and currencies, separate
from any punishments that regulators might seek to impose.
Purchasers of platinum, palladium and futures contracts for
the metals accused the defendants of having from Jan. 1, 2008 to
Nov. 30, 2014 conspired to rig the twice-daily platinum and
palladium "fixings" and the prices of futures and options based
on those fixings.
According to the complaint, the alleged misconduct included
illegal sharing of customer data, using that data to engage in
"front-running" of expected price moves, and manufacturing
phantom "spoof" orders.
While the London Metal Exchange launched a new electronic
fixing process on Dec. 1, 2014, the plaintiffs said this did not
excuse the defendants from owing unspecified millions of dollars
for their earlier losses.
The case is In re: Platinum and Palladium Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 14-09391.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)