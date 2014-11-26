UPDATE 1-Goldman, BASF, HSBC accused of metals price fixing -U.S. lawsuit

* Platinum, palladium traders sued by jewelry maker
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Nov 25 Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Germany's BASF SE and two other big platinum and
palladium dealers have been sued in the United States in what
the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class
action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.
In a complaint filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court
in Manhattan, units of Goldman, BASF, HSBC Holdings Plc
and South Africa's Standard Bank Group Ltd were accused
of having conspired since 2007 to rig the twice-daily platinum
and palladium "fixings" and the prices of futures and options
based on those fixings.
The plaintiff, Modern Settings LLC, a Florida-based maker of
jewelry and police badges, claimed metals purchasers lost
millions of dollars.
The defendants illegally shared customer data, used that
information to engage in "front-running" of expected price
moves, and manufactured phantom "spoof" orders, according to the
plaintiff.
Platinum and palladium are used in catalytic converters to
curb vehicle emissions, and are also used in dentistry and
jewelry.
On Oct. 16, the London Metal Exchange said it will on Dec. 1
take charge of platinum and palladium price fixing, and use a
new electronic platform.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd unit said
the platform would replace a benchmark system established in
1989, and run by Goldman, BASF, HSBC and Standard.
The complaint said such changes "have come too late" for
Modern Settings and other prospective class members. The
complaint seeks unspecified damages for the defendants' alleged
violations of U.S. antitrust and commodities laws.
Regulators around the world have tightened scrutiny of
pricing benchmarks in recent years after uncovering evidence of
rigging in currencies and the London Interbank Offered Rate.
The more stringent regulation has spawned new price setting
platforms for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Metals
purchasers have filed similar lawsuits this year accusing banks
of gold and silver price-fixing.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally and HSBC spokeswoman
Juanita Gutierrez declined to comment. Standard Bank declined to
comment.
A spokeswoman for BASF, the world's largest chemicals maker,
said the group could not comment because it had not been
notified of a complaint.
BASF generated 2.36 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in
precious metals trading revenue last year. The London-based
trading business is part of BASF's Catalysts division, which is
the world's largest maker of catalytic converters.
The law firm Labaton Sucharow represents Modern Settings.
The case is Modern Settings LLC v. BASF Metals Ltd et al,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-09391.
