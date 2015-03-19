Perth Mint to ramp up platinum output as price slump spurs demand

SINGAPORE, March 19 The Perth Mint is set to increase production of its platinum coins this year as a price slump has made the white metal cheaper than the more popular precious metal, gold.

Sales of the mint's 2015 platinum coins have already exceeded last year's levels, and the mint is looking to produce much more than what it sold in the last two years combined.

The Perth Mint sold 1,500 platinum coins this week, and has firm commitments for another 800 coins, it said in an emailed statement. Its 2014 coin sales were 1,616, while in the previous year sales reached 2,000 coins.

"We are looking to make 5,000 coins as soon as possible to satisfy current demand," said Neil Vance, the mint's wholesale manager. The strong demand for platinum will last as long as its prices are below or equal to gold, he said.

Platinum tumbled to $1,083.75 an ounce this week, its lowest since July 2009. Gold also fell this week, hitting a four-month low on Tuesday at $1,142.86 an ounce, though the metals have now recovered modestly from those levels.

Platinum on Tuesday was at a discount of about $55 an ounce to gold, the cheapest it has been to the yellow metal in two years. Intraday discounts were wider, though the discount has now narrowed to around $45.

"Platinum coin sales traditionally do best when the price drops below gold," the mint said in a blog post on Wednesday. Buying interest from U.S. clients has been particularly strong, it said.

The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China.

With a 6 percent drop in prices, platinum is the worst performing precious metal for the year so far. A combination of improving global supply, a stronger dollar and weakening gold prices have taken a toll on platinum.

Analysts have noted that there are adequate above-ground stocks of the metal even as supply from top producer South Africa has recovered since a five-month long strike last year.

The lack of strong buying interest for platinum jewellery from Chinese consumers has also added to the pressure.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)