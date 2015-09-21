MOVES-Platinum Advisor names Dan Klein executive vice president

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Platinum Advisor Strategies, a web-based consulting firm to financial advisors, appointed Dan Klein executive vice president.
Klein, who will lead the firm's management team and oversee its daily operations, was previously a senior consultant at TD Ameritrade Institutional, a provider of brokerage and custody services to independent investment advisers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.