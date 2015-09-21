MOVES-Platinum Advisor names Dan Klein executive vice president

Sept 21 Platinum Advisor Strategies, a web-based consulting firm to financial advisors, appointed Dan Klein executive vice president.

Klein, who will lead the firm's management team and oversee its daily operations, was previously a senior consultant at TD Ameritrade Institutional, a provider of brokerage and custody services to independent investment advisers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)