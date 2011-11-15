UPDATE 1-Platinum Energy files to raise IPO size to $345 mln

* To use proceeds to pay debts, redeem stocks & notes

* Had earlier filed for IPO of up to $300 mln (Follows alerts)

Nov 15 Oilfield services provider Platinum Energy Solutions filed with the U.S. regulator on Tuesday to increase the size of its initial public offering to $345 million.

In September, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $300 million.

The Houston, Texas-based company said it intends to use the proceeds to pay its debts and to redeem certain preferred stocks and notes.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital Markets will underwrite the offering, Platinum Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which specializes in hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing and other pressure pumping services, intends to get listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRAC'.

It did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)