UPDATE 2-Platinum Energy cuts IPO size, sees price at $9-$11/shr

* Sees IPO of 14 mln shares
* Expects net proceeds of $128.1 mln at $10/shr
* Adds four underwriters
Jan 23 Oilfield services provider Platinum
Energy Solutions Inc expects its initial public offering to
raise up to $154 million, less than half its earlier plan, amid
weakening demand for commodities such as natural gas.
The Houston-based company said it looks to sell 14 million
shares for between $9 and $11 each.
The company had originally planned to raise up to $300
million in September last and two months later increased the IPO
size to $345 million, a figure seen a placeholder and typically
used to calculate regulatory fees.
"This is a difficult time gaining the investor acceptance as
would be the case with anything involved in energy,"
IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow told Reuters.
Analyst Francis Gaskins of IPO Desktop views fracking as a
low-multiple service business that investors might not find
lucrative.
C&J Energy Services Inc, which debuted last year
and provides oilfield services, saw its shares falling about 46
percent since August.
Last year most debuting energy companies received lukewarm
responses from investors who were attracted to Internet and
technology companies.
Platinum Energy, which services Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc
, reported a net loss of $21.6 million for the nine
months ended Sept. 30, 2011.
The company, which hopes to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "FRAC," wants to use the
proceeds from the offering to repay debt and for capital
expenditure.
The company added Raymond James, Simmons & Co, Dahlman Rose,
and Knight Capital to its list of underwriters, which also
includes Morgan Stanley & Co, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup
and FBR Capital Markets.