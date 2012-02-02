UPDATE 1-Platinum Energy Solutions postpones IPO-underwriter

Feb 2 Oilfield services provider Platinum
Energy Solutions Inc has postponed its public offering citing
market conditions, an underwriter told Reuters.
Over the past 2 days, two companies have postponed their
IPOs. One of them, Dynamic Offshore Resources has been acquired
by oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy Inc.
Platinum Energy, which was expected to start trading on
Friday, was offering 14 million shares, which it expected to be
priced between $9.00 and $11.00 apiece.
The Houston-based company was looking to list its shares on
the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FRAC".
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital
Markets were the lead underwriters.