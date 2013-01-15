Platinum Energy Solutions withdraws IPO

Jan 15 Oilfield services provider Platinum
Energy Solutions Inc filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its
$154 million initial public offering citing current market
conditions.
The company, which was to go public in February 2012,
postponed its plans citing similar reasons.
Platinum Energy, which services Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc
, had filed in September 2011 to raise up to $300
million. Two months later, it increased the IPO size to $345
million, a figure seen as a placeholder and typically used to
calculate regulatory fees.
The Houston-based company subsequently cut its IPO size by
more than a half amid weakening demand for commodities such as
natural gas.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and FBR Capital
Markets were the lead underwriters for the offering.