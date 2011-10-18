UPDATE 1-Platinum Underwriters posts fourth consecutive quarterly loss

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
* Q3 loss/shr $1.43 vs EPS $2.13 year ago
* Q3 rev down 21 pct
* Q3 catastrophe losses $112.4 mln
* Q3 net premiums earned down 9 pct (Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Reinsurer Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd swung to a third-quarter loss hurt by catastrophes, particularly earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand.
For July-Sept, the company posted a net loss of $53.5 million, or $1.43 per share, compared with earnings of $93.7 million, or $2.13 per share, a year ago.
Platinum -- which posted its fourth consecutive loss this quarter -- reported catastrophe losses of $112.4 million, while net premiums earned fell 9 percent to $166.8 million.
Shares of the Bermuda-based company closed at $28.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
