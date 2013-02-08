Platts says no plans to change dated-Brent crude oil methodology

Feb 8 Oil price assessment agency Platts said on
Friday it has no plans to change its methodology for deals on
North Sea dated Brent crude after Royal Dutch Shell
announced it was adjusting the trading terms for BFOE
forward contracts.
Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, said in an email it
would not include in its price assessments any deals, bids or
offers, or intentions of interest under Shell's new terms.
"Platts will continue to reflect existing editorial
standards in its BFOE Brent cash assessments," the emailed note
to customers said.
"While the industry may be exploring alternative concepts,
including the possible introduction of escalator mechanisms
within BFOE, Platts' assessments shall not reflect escalators
until a formal methodology change has been proposed, announced,
and reviewed with all interested stakeholders, and formally
implemented."
Shell announced on Friday it will apply a new Quality
Premium to BFOE forward contracts - referring to deals in Brent,
Forties, Oseberg, and Ekofisk - the four crudes that help to set
dated Brent.