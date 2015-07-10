MOVES-Platts' editorial director Rushforth to leave Asia for London

SINGAPORE, July 10 Platts' editorial director
Jonty Rushforth will be leaving the Asian headquarters in
Singapore to take up a new role in London, industry sources said
on Friday.
Rushforth has been editorial director of Platts' Asia and
Middle East Oil markets since March 2013, according to his
LinkedIn profile.
He will leave the Singapore office in late August to become
the head of global oil methodology based in London, the sources
said.
The company was still in the process of filling his position
in Singapore, the sources added. It was not clear who would
replace Rushforth in the interim.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial, could not
immediately be reached for comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)