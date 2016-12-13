UPDATE 1-Playa Hotels to be bought by TPG-backed firm

(Adds details)
Dec 13 A blank-check company backed by private
equity firm TPG, Pace Holdings Corp, is buying resort
owner Playa Hotels & Resorts BV, creating a publicly listed firm
with an enterprise value of about $1.75 billion, the companies
said.
Playa owns and operates 13 resorts in Mexico, the Dominican
Republic and Jamaica, under brands including The Royal and Gran.
The company also operates six Hyatt Hotels resorts in
Mexico and Jamaica.
The combined company will retain the Playa name and will
continue to be led by Playa Chief Executive Bruce Wardinski.
The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2017,
will provide $500 million of capital to Playa, allowing it to
strength its balance sheet, pursue acquisitions, and enhance
distribution, the companies said.
