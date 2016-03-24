Playboy magazine publisher exploring sale - source

| March 24
March 24 Playboy Enterprises, the
owner of Playboy magazine, is exploring a sale, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a move that comes
after the storied magazine stopped publishing nude photos of
women and put up the iconic Playboy Mansion up for sale.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said
the company could be valued at more than $500 million. (on.wsj.com/1LKhZ8R)
Hugh Hefner, who founded Playboy in 1953, took the company
private in 2011, along with private equity firm Rizvi Traverse
Management, in a deal that valued the company at $207 million.
In February, the company stopped publishing nude photos,
saying they had become outdated due to the plethora of free
pornography on the Internet.
Circulation of Playboy, also known for its bunny ears, has
dropped from about 5.6 million in 1975 to around 800,000 in
recent years.
Investment bank Moelis & Co is advising Playboy on
the sale, the source told Reuters.
The company in January put up the Playboy Mansion in Los
Angeles for sale for $200 million, making it one of the highest
asking prices for a private residence in the United States.
Playboy Enterprises was not immediately available for
comment, while and Moelis & Co declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by
Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)