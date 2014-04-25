版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五 11:34 BJT

Soros Asia hedge fund spin-out hires ex-Goldman exec as CFO

| HONG KONG, April 25

HONG KONG, April 25 Pleiad Investment Advisors, a hedge fund spin-out from Soros Fund Management, has hired former Goldman Sachs prime brokerage executive Vien Chiu as its chief financial officer, as it prepares to launch in the third quarter of 2014.

Johannes Kaps, chief executive officer of HS Group, which is providing seed capital to the hedge fund launch in Hong Kong this year, confirmed the appointment.

Pleiad, co-founded by former Soros investment executives Kenneth Lee and Michael Yoshino, is expected to launch a long/short equities hedge fund with a focus on China and Japan with at least $150 million, making it one of the biggest hedge fund start-ups in Asia this year.

Chiu was an executive director at the prime brokerage unit of Goldman Sachs that provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

She left Goldman earlier in April and is among at least five midlevel executives at Asia's biggest prime broker to have departed in the last one month. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐