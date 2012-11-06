Plexus loses Juniper's business, shares tumble

Nov 6 Contract electronics manufacturer Plexus
Corp said it would no longer make switches and network
gear for its largest customer, Juniper Networks Inc,
sending its shares down more than 20 percent after the bell.
The company did not give a reason for the contract loss but
is expected to discuss the development in a conference call
scheduled for Wednesday morning,
"This is very surprising news to us given our recent
communications and activities with Juniper," Plexus CEO Dean
Foate said in a statement.
For the year ended October 2011, Juniper accounted for 17
percent of Plexus' total sales of $2.23 billion.
Juniper wasn't immediately available for a comment.
Neenah, Wisconsin-based Plexus is a contract manufacturer of
technical equipment and gets almost half of its revenue from
sales of network and wireless infrastructure equipment.
Pleaxus shares were trading at $21.40 in extended trading,
having closed at $27.96 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.