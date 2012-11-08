CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Plexus loses Juniper's business, shares tumble (Nov. 6)

(Corrects paragraph 5 to make clear Plexus was referring to
Nov 6 Contract electronics manufacturer Plexus
Corp said it would no longer make switches and network
gear for its largest customer, Juniper Networks Inc,
sending its shares down 24 percent after the bell.
Juniper said it was cutting the number of suppliers it uses
and an analyst said price may have been an issue.
Plexus did not give a reason for the contract loss but is
expected to discuss the development in a conference call
scheduled for Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Eastern.
"This is very surprising news to us given our recent
communications and activities with Juniper," Plexus CEO Dean
Foate said in a statement.
Juniper informed Plexus on Monday of its decision and is
expected to completely cut off its manufacturing relationship by
the end of Plexus's fiscal year, the company said.
"Last quarter Plexus talked about how they had to give some
pricing concessions to a number of their networking customers,
and I suspect it was a pricing issue that pulled away Juniper,"
RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani said.
Juniper counts on contract manufacturers to build the
network gear and switches it engineers, and until now Plexus won
the lion's share of Juniper's business.
"We have taken actions to best align the company's resources
to improve productivity and effectiveness. Our decision to
consolidate contract manufacturers will enable us to further
drive operational excellence, a Juniper official said in an
emailed statement.
Juniper did not disclose who would get Plexus' share of its
business but it also contracts production from Flextronics
International Ltd and Canada's Celestica Inc.
For the year ended October 2011, Juniper accounted for 17
percent of Plexus' sales of $2.23 billion.
Neenah, Wisconsin-based Plexus is a contract manufacturer of
technical equipment and gets almost half of its revenue from
sales of network and wireless infrastructure equipment.
Plexus shares were trading at $21.40 in extended trading,
having closed at $27.96 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
