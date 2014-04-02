版本:
2014年 4月 3日

Plug Power buys fuel-cell stack maker ReliOn for $4 mln

April 2 Plug Power Inc said it bought hydrogen fuel-cell stack technology provider ReliOn Inc for about $4 million in an all-stock deal.

Plug Power said it expects the acquisition to add to earnings in 2015.

ReliOn also develops fuel cell systems.

