Plug Power cites "criticism for under-delivering" for muted outlook

Jan 28 Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc toned down its sales outlook for 2015, saying it had decided to put out numbers "people could rely" on after receiving "a lot of criticism for under-delivering."

The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent to $2.86 in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

Plug Power now expects sales "in excess of $100 million", Chief Executive Andy Marsh said on a business update call.

The company had earlier forecast full-year sales of $130 million. Analysts on average estimated sales of $123.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)