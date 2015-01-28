Plug Power cites "criticism for under-delivering" for muted outlook

Jan 28 Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc
toned down its sales outlook for 2015, saying it had decided to
put out numbers "people could rely" on after receiving "a lot of
criticism for under-delivering."
The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent to $2.86 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq.
Plug Power now expects sales "in excess of $100 million",
Chief Executive Andy Marsh said on a business update call.
The company had earlier forecast full-year sales of $130
million. Analysts on average estimated sales of $123.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
