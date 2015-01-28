UPDATE 1-Plug Power cites "criticism for under-delivering" for muted outlook

(Adds details, CEO comments; updates shares)

Jan 28 Fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc toned down its sales outlook for 2015, saying it had decided to put out numbers "people could rely" on after receiving "a lot of criticism for under-delivering."

The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent to $2.86 in morning trade, after Chief Executive Andy Marsh said Plug Power now expected sales "in excess of $100 million".

The company had earlier forecast full-year sales of $130 million. Analysts on average estimated sales of $123.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Plug Power, which makes fuel cells to power forklifts and other material handling devices, will report fourth-quarter results next month.

The company, whose customers include Daimler AG, Wal-mart Stores Inc and Coca-Cola Co reported a third-quarter loss of $10.7 million in November, due primarily to spiraling costs.

The timing of revenue recognition presented a challenge, Marsh said on a business update call.

"Timing of revenue recognition has been an issue we've confronted more and more," he said.

About half of Plug Power's full-year sales are expected to be generated from the company's GenDrive fuel cells.

The company said it expects gross product margins from its GenDrive fuel cells to exceed 29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015 as it cuts costs.

Shares of the fuel-cell maker were down 6.7 percent at $2.96 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)