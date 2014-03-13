REFILE-Plug Power posts bigger quarterly loss on stock warrant charge

UPDATE 3-Oil edges up but still set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
March 13 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a $21 million charge related to its stock warrants.
The company's net loss widened to $28.9 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $8.5 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 35.5 percent to $8 million.
The company's stock has soared since it said on Feb. 26 it would supply its hydrogen fuel cells to Wal-Mart Stores Inc .
Plug Power sources its fuel cell stacks from Canada's Ballard Power Systems Inc . The stacks convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity.
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.
LONDON, April 20 Hedge funds lost out on Tuesday after British Prime Minister Theresa May shocked markets by calling a snap election, but those led by humans outsmarted those led by machines, in a reversal of fortunes from the Brexit referendum.