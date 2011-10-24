UPDATE 1-Plum Creek profit beats Wall St view by a penny

* Q3 EPS 31 cents vs. Street forecast 30 cents

* Revenue up 13 percent to $293 million; misses Street

* No "meaningful improvement" expected in Q4

Oct 24 Plum Creek Timber Co's PCL.N third-quarter profit barely beat Wall Street's expectations, with the forest products company saying on Monday that its operations were largely unchanged from the second quarter.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $50 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $32 million, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $293 million. Analysts had expected $298.8 million.

For the fourth quarter, Plum Creek said it is not expecting any "meaningful improvement" in the markets where it operates. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)