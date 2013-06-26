REFILE-Pluristem, Cha forge partnership for Korean market

JERUSALEM, June 26 Israel's Pluristem
Therapeutics Inc said it entered a partnership with Cha
Bio&Diostech for the use of Pluristem's cells to
treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in South Korea.
Under the agreement, Cha will perform and fund clinical
trials for treating critical limb ischemia and intermediate
claudication using Pluristem's PLX cells under the supervision
of Korea's Food & Drug Administration, Pluristem said on
Wednesday.
After the first regulatory approval for a PLX product in
South Korea, Pluristem and Cha will establish a joint venture
co-owned by the both firms. The purpose of the venture will be
to commercialize PLX cell products in South Korea, said
Pluristem, which develops therapies based on placenta-derived
stem cells.
It noted that according to market research firm Clearstate,
1 million people in South Korea have PAD and the growth forecast
for the number of people diagnosed and treated in the country is
moderate-to-high.
Pluristem said it will continue to retain rights to its
manufacturing technology and cell-related intellectual property.
It will be able to use the data generated by Cha to pursue the
development of PLX products outside of South Korea.
When certain milestones are met, expected by September 2013,
Pluristem will issue to Cha 2.5 million shares of its common
stock in consideration for the issuance to Pluristem of 1.01
million shares of Cha.
This reflects a total consideration of $10 million for the
Pluristem shares or $4 per share, compared with Tuesday's close
of $3.